Companion Animal Alliance partners with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters

Empty the Shelters
Empty the Shelters(Louisville Metro Animal Services)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All these shelter pets want for Christmas is a new place to call home.

At Companion Animal Alliance, they have partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelters. Offering free adoptions for all spayed and neutered dogs and cats.

“We are an open adoptions facility, so all you would need to do is have a valid driver’s license with you and of course come and spend some time with an animal that you’d like to adopt before doing so,” Emily Lemoine said.

But if you’re going to bring home a pet for the holidays, consider that you will have to pay for veterinary care, food, and emergencies. Just like any other member of your family.

“If you’re getting a pet as a Christmas gift for someone this year, we just try to remind people that this is in fact a family member that you’re adding to your home and to just keep in mind the longevity of the pet’s life and understand that if you’re bringing it to your home, that is where it should stay,” Lemoine said.

Shelter officials want you to make sure everyone in your home is on board with adopting a new pet, including other pets.

Lemoine said you can bring your current pet to the shelter to meet your future pet.

“So of course you know everybody wants to be home for the holidays, so we’re really trying to get a lot of pets out of here, so maybe they can have a happy Christmas. You know adoption is always the way to go,” Lemoine said.

Most of the dogs and cats at CAA have been in homes before... And the shelter wants them back in a forever home for Christmas.

