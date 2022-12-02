Central football ‘moving in new direction,’ Sid Edwards no longer head coach

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Central head football coach Sid Edwards has spent half of his high school head coaching career with the Wildcats.

With two different stints spanning 14 years, but Edwards told 9Sports that the school is ‘going in a different direction’ 11 years after he was brought back in 2012.

The Wildcats finished second to last in the new 5-A district and missed the playoffs with a 4-6 season, including double-digit losses to Zachary, Catholic, Scotlandville, and Liberty Magnet.

Edwards was highly successful in his first stint averaging 10 wins in three seasons, and is probably best known for taking Redemptorist to the Superdome and winning back-to-back state title in 2002 and 2003.

Edwards also spent time at Menard in Alexandria and a couple of years at Jesuit in New Orleans between his two stops at Central.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.