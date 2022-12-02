BRPD asking for help identifying man who was transported to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man.

According to BRPD, around 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, they responded to a local hospital to assist in identifying a man who suffers from disabilities.

Police say that the man was transported by emergency officials to the hospital and they have exhausted all efforts in trying to identify him at this time.

BRPD searching for identity of man. (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Anyone with information on this individual, or next of kin, is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867

