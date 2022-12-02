Facebook
BR murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in West Virginia, BRPD says

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday (Dec. 1) afternoon has been identified.
By Bria Gremillion and Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
UPDATE

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of shooting and killing Da’Ja Davis, 28, in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was shot and killed by troopers with West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 2, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane, 29, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Mercer County, W. Va. It happened on I-77 near the West Virginia Turnpike during a traffic stop, police said.

Crane’s six-month-old baby, who was in the care with him at the time of the shooting, was not injured, police added.

Investigators said Crane was Davis’ apparent boyfriend. An arrest warrant was issued for him Thursday evening, they added.

RELATED: Reports of large police presence off I-77

ORIGINAL

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was identified on Friday, Dec. 2, as Da’Ja Davis, 28, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway around 3 p.m.

Davis was found dead in the passenger seat of a car, officials said. They added she had been shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

