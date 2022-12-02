Boucherie and Balloon Festival is back

SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - If you want to take flight in a hot air balloon or enjoy some really good food, the Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento, Louisiana is the place to be.

Boucherie and Balloon Festival 2022 (WAFB)

From cracklin’ cookoffs, to live music and plenty of shopping, there will be festivities you and the family won’t want to miss.

It’s happening Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Click here for more information.

