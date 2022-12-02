Facebook
Boucherie and Balloon Festival is back

From cracklin’ cookoffs, to live music and plenty of shopping, there will be festivities you...
From cracklin' cookoffs, to live music and plenty of shopping, there will be festivities you and the family won't want to miss.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SORRENTO, La. (WAFB) - If you want to take flight in a hot air balloon or enjoy some really good food, the Boucherie and Balloon Festival in Sorrento, Louisiana is the place to be.

Boucherie and Balloon Festival 2022
Boucherie and Balloon Festival 2022

From cracklin’ cookoffs, to live music and plenty of shopping, there will be festivities you and the family won’t want to miss.

It’s happening Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 4.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

