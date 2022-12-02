Bars prep for big sports weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football.

The United States Men’s soccer team is taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup and local bars and restaurants are ready for it all.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than that,” Walk-On’s on Burbank Dustin Loveless said.

He says for weekends like this, preparation is key.

“We started bringing in extra product, extra team members so we can accommodate all guests,” explains Loveless.

Just like the athletes on the field are prepared for competition, the team at Walk-On’s is ready for a challenge of their own.

“We’ve been coaching them up all weekend making sure they get sleep because it is going to be a long day,” Loveless said.

That long day starts at 8:30 am, with the World Cup matchup.

“Any sporting event that big, we have to make sure we are open. It should be a packed crowd. We’ve been having good turnout for the World Cup games,” Loveless continued.

He says there isn’t a bad seat in the house, no matter the matchup.

“With 64 TVs, you will have a good spot no matter where you sit. We will have the sound on and pumping early,” Loveless adds.

So, what should you eat as you watch the USA Men’s soccer team, the LSU Tigers, and the Southern Jaguars?

“The hangover burger. It has an over easy egg on top of a half a pound burger patty. We have beignets and a mad Mary. It’s a meal in itself,” said Loveless.

