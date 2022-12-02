Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Bars prep for big sports weekend

local bars and restaurants are ready for it all
local bars and restaurants are ready for it all(MGN / Damian Gadal / CC BY 2.0)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are in Atlanta for the SEC championship and then there is another type of football.

The United States Men’s soccer team is taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup and local bars and restaurants are ready for it all.

“It doesn’t get any bigger than that,” Walk-On’s on Burbank Dustin Loveless said.

He says for weekends like this, preparation is key.

“We started bringing in extra product, extra team members so we can accommodate all guests,” explains Loveless.

Just like the athletes on the field are prepared for competition, the team at Walk-On’s is ready for a challenge of their own.

“We’ve been coaching them up all weekend making sure they get sleep because it is going to be a long day,” Loveless said.

That long day starts at 8:30 am, with the World Cup matchup.

“Any sporting event that big, we have to make sure we are open. It should be a packed crowd. We’ve been having good turnout for the World Cup games,” Loveless continued.

He says there isn’t a bad seat in the house, no matter the matchup.

“With 64 TVs, you will have a good spot no matter where you sit. We will have the sound on and pumping early,” Loveless adds.

So, what should you eat as you watch the USA Men’s soccer team, the LSU Tigers, and the Southern Jaguars?

“The hangover burger. It has an over easy egg on top of a half a pound burger patty. We have beignets and a mad Mary. It’s a meal in itself,” said Loveless.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
Fire generic
Woman dies in camper fire in Gonzales
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Fort Polk Entrance
Fort Polk releases more information on five soldiers arrested for sexual assault