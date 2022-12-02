25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA.

The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25.

Authorities say the investigation started after agents received information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge.

As a result, agents secured search warrants for a home on Red Oak Drive in Baton Rouge and a residence on Airline Hwy in Gonzales.

The following items were seized:

Seized Narcotics

14 ounces of Fentanyl (approximate street value $31,500)

2 ounces of Heroin (approximate street value $4,000)

Blender and cutting agent

Seized Firearms and Currency

Glock M 43 9mm handgun (reported stolen through BRPD)

Glock M 43 9mm handgun

Glock M17 9mm handgun

Glock M27 40 caliber handgun

Taurus 9mm handgun

$2,841 (pending seizure)

Johnson was arrested on several charges including:

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. I (Heroin)

Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

The EBRSO K9 unit, the DEA Baton Rouge Task Force, National Guard Air Support, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Gonzales Police Department also assisted during the investigation.

