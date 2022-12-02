Facebook
25-year-old arrested in drug bust; Guns, fentanyl, heroin seized

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office seized these guns and drugs during a drug bust. A 25-year-old was also arrested.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office seized these guns and drugs during a drug bust. A 25-year-old was also arrested.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested following a month-long investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Baton Rouge DEA.

The agencies conducted an investigation into an alleged street-level fentanyl/heroin dealer identified as Davante Johnson, 25.

Authorities say the investigation started after agents received information that Johnson was distributing Fentanyl in and around Baton Rouge.

As a result, agents secured search warrants for a home on Red Oak Drive in Baton Rouge and a residence on Airline Hwy in Gonzales.

The following items were seized:

Seized Narcotics

  • 14 ounces of Fentanyl (approximate street value $31,500)
  • 2 ounces of Heroin (approximate street value $4,000)
  • Blender and cutting agent

Seized Firearms and Currency

  • Glock M 43 9mm handgun (reported stolen through BRPD)
  • Glock M 43 9mm handgun
  • Glock M17 9mm handgun
  • Glock M27 40 caliber handgun
  • Taurus 9mm handgun
  • $2,841 (pending seizure)

Johnson was arrested on several charges including:

  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Heroin)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with CDS
  • Poss. of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

The EBRSO K9 unit, the DEA Baton Rouge Task Force, National Guard Air Support, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Gonzales Police Department also assisted during the investigation.

