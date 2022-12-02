2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Semifinal Round
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We finally get to find out which teams are “dome bound,” as we’ve reached the semifinal round of Louisiana high school football playoffs.
NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Semifinals
(1) Ruston
(5) Zachary
(3) Destrehan
(10) Westgate
NON-SELECT DIVISION II: Semifinals
(1) Iowa
(4) North DeSoto
(6) Lutcher
(2) West Feliciana
NON-SELECT DIVISION III: Semifinals
(1) Many
(4) St. James
(3) Union Parish
(7) Amite
NON-SELECT DIVISION IV: Semifinals
(8) Oak Grove
(5) Haynesville
(11) Arcadia
(2) Homer
SELECT DIVISION I: Semifinals
(8) Carencro
(13) Brother Martin
(3) John Curtis
(2) Catholic - BR
SELECT DIVISION II: Semifinals
(1) St. Thomas More
(4) E.D. White
(6) Lafayette Christian
(2) Teurlings Catholic
SELECT DIVISION III: Semifinals
(8) U-High
(4) Dunham
(3) Notre Dame
(2) St. Charles
SELECT DIVISION IV: Semifinals
(1) Vermilion Catholic
(4) St. Martin’s Episcopal
(3) Ouachita Christian
(10) Ascension Catholic
