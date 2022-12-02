Facebook
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Semifinal Round

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We finally get to find out which teams are “dome bound,” as we’ve reached the semifinal round of Louisiana high school football playoffs.

RELATED: LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets

NOMINATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

NON-SELECT DIVISION I: Semifinals

(1) Ruston

(5) Zachary

(3) Destrehan

(10) Westgate

NON-SELECT DIVISION II: Semifinals

(1) Iowa

(4) North DeSoto

(6) Lutcher

(2) West Feliciana

NON-SELECT DIVISION III: Semifinals

(1) Many

(4) St. James

(3) Union Parish

(7) Amite

NON-SELECT DIVISION IV: Semifinals

(8) Oak Grove

(5) Haynesville

(11) Arcadia

(2) Homer

SELECT DIVISION I: Semifinals

(8) Carencro

(13) Brother Martin

(3) John Curtis

(2) Catholic - BR

SELECT DIVISION II: Semifinals

(1) St. Thomas More

(4) E.D. White

(6) Lafayette Christian

(2) Teurlings Catholic

SELECT DIVISION III: Semifinals

(8) U-High

(4) Dunham

(3) Notre Dame

(2) St. Charles

SELECT DIVISION IV: Semifinals

(1) Vermilion Catholic

(4) St. Martin’s Episcopal

(3) Ouachita Christian

(10) Ascension Catholic

