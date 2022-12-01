Facebook
Zachary courthouse employee accused of leaking information

By WAFB STAFF
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB)- An employee with the Zachary City Courthouse was arrested after allegedly leaking information to a suspect on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to officials, Ashley Cobb, 37, leaked warrant details in connection to overdose death investigation.

After doing an audit, detectives say Cobb accessed the warrant in September of 2022 which is outside of her job duties limited to access of traffic and bench warrants.

Detectives believe she knowingly and repeatedly accessed this information to tell a suspect they were being investigated.

Officials say Cobb was employed at the courthouse for about one year.

Cobb has been charged with trespass against state computes and Malfeasance in office.

