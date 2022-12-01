Facebook
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight.

It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street.

Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of the accident.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

