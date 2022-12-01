Steady warming trend to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 60°s. Get ready for a big warm-up beginning Friday afternoon. Highs will increase to the mid 70°s Friday and near 80° on Saturday. Temperatures might not feel very festive for holiday events like the Baton Rouge Festival of Lights Friday night, but it will be very comfortable. Morning lows in the low 60°s over the weekend won’t make it feel very Decemberish.

The weekend will see very low rain chances. So don’t cancel any outdoor plans. Saturday a weakening cold front will drift into the area and eventually stall. This will produce sct’d light rain showers. Some lingering spotty to iso’d rain showers will remain in the forecast for much of next week as the front meanders nearby and moisture levels remain elevated. Temperatures during this time will be well above average as highs stay near 80° and lows in the low 60°s.

Long range models are suggesting our next real cold front passage will take place towards the end of next week. For now, we have sct’d showers and t-storms in next Friday’s forecast with cooler and drier weather for the following weekend.

