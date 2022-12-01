Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

St. George Fire Department asks residents for new tax increase

The St. George fire department has a new tax proposal on the December 10th ballot, and they are hoping voters will vote in their favor.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George fire department has a new tax proposal on the Dec. 10 ballot, and they are hoping voters will vote in their favor.

Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton says his department is struggling to attract more firefighters, due to low wages, and dangerous job duties.

The new tax proposal worth $5 million is set to help with increasing starting pay and upgrading equipment. Chief Tarleton is hoping to hire at least 40 more firefighters to help with relief.

“It’s a dangerous job no doubt. We experience a lot of negative things. A lot of diseases, a lot of violence, obviously fires and it’s hard to get someone to do this anymore,” said Tarleton.

In the meantime, St. George is servicing a growing population. Emergency responders say the annual Christmas toy drive will need all hands-on deck back at the fire station so that firefighters can enjoy the yearly tradition of giving back.

“We’ve changed it to a couple of weeknight parades involving members of our administration, members of fire prevention, and communications. Everyone except the guys working on the floors,” said Meg Kling, Spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department.

The Fire Department is collecting non-perishable food and new unwrapped toys for those in need. Santa and his helpers will come to pick them up.

The St. George fire department posted on Facebook Santa’s pick-up schedule.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Keeping kids safe online
Kristian “Kris” Hart (left) and Jerry Trabona (right)
Trio sentenced, including former police chief and city council member in 2016 vote-buying case
Darryl Gissel, Mayor Broome, General Glenn Curtis
New chief administrative officer named in EBR Mayor-President’s Office
Can lawmakers resist tapping into La. savings account before it meets its threshold?