St. George Fire Department asks residents for new tax increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George fire department has a new tax proposal on the Dec. 10 ballot, and they are hoping voters will vote in their favor.

Fire Chief Gerard Tarleton says his department is struggling to attract more firefighters, due to low wages, and dangerous job duties.

The new tax proposal worth $5 million is set to help with increasing starting pay and upgrading equipment. Chief Tarleton is hoping to hire at least 40 more firefighters to help with relief.

“It’s a dangerous job no doubt. We experience a lot of negative things. A lot of diseases, a lot of violence, obviously fires and it’s hard to get someone to do this anymore,” said Tarleton.

In the meantime, St. George is servicing a growing population. Emergency responders say the annual Christmas toy drive will need all hands-on deck back at the fire station so that firefighters can enjoy the yearly tradition of giving back.

“We’ve changed it to a couple of weeknight parades involving members of our administration, members of fire prevention, and communications. Everyone except the guys working on the floors,” said Meg Kling, Spokesperson for the St. George Fire Department.

The Fire Department is collecting non-perishable food and new unwrapped toys for those in need. Santa and his helpers will come to pick them up.

The St. George fire department posted on Facebook Santa’s pick-up schedule.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.