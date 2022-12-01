Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Some retailers reviving layaway to help ease burden of inflation

Some layaway plans require a minimum purchase to use and account set-up fees may be non-refundable
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - For shoppers looking to switch up their holiday spending strategy, some experts said layaway plans could be the best option, with some major retailers like Walmart, Sears, TJMaxx and Marshalls now offering the program.

To use layaway, you find an item you want online or in a store and make a down payment to put it on hold. You usually have a specific window of time to pay the full amount. This is not a credit transaction and there is no interest charged, but there may be fees.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili, warned shoppers should read the fine print of the contract, because cancelation fees or account set-up fees are often added.

In fact, many stores charge a $5 to $10 dollar service fee to set up a layaway account, which is usually non-refundable if you can’t make a payment or have to cancel the contract.

Some stores have a minimum spending requirement, while other stores require a down payment.For more information on layaway and other store financed purchase plans, check out this article from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Rep. Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden says climate law has ‘glitches’ after Macron criticism
Firefighters responded to a fire at a business in St. Gabriel on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel
Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, watch the NBA basketball game between the...
Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston