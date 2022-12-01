Facebook
Seimone Augustus statue unveiling date announced by LSU

Seimone Augustus
Seimone Augustus(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced a statue honoring basketball star Seimone Augustus will be unveiled on Jan. 15, 2023.

Augustus will be the first LSU female student-athlete to have her own statue.

Words can’t express the gratitude I feel in my heart,” said Augustus in April when it was announced she would get a statue. “To leave a timeless legacy of inspiration for generations to follow is a lifelong goal, and with this announcement, I am humbly honored. Representing Louisiana has always been and always will be a driving force in my continued pursuit to greatness.”

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

Augustus, LSU’s most decorated female student-athlete, will join three other Tiger greats – Bob Pettit, Shaquille O’Neil and Pete Maravich – with statues outside the Maravich Assembly Center.

“A Seimone Augustus statue is befitting for a student-athlete whose talents, accomplishments, and impact will forever stand the test of time,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “Seimone came to LSU as one of the most heralded recruits in school history, and she left a legacy on our campus, our state, and the sport of basketball that will never fade.

“Seimone was a singular talent who inspired basketball players across the world and helped transform LSU’s Women’s Basketball team into a national powerhouse. She will long be remembered as LSU’s greatest female student-athlete, and we are honored to recognize Seimone as one of the most iconic athletes to ever wear purple and gold.”

No other LSU Women’s Basketball player impacted her team and sport more than Augustus. The Baton Rouge native and 2005 graduate of LSU helped lead the Tigers to three consecutive Final Four appearances and was named both National Player of the Year and SEC Player of the Year twice. She’s also a two-time recipient of the Wooden Award and the Honda Award – the two most prestigious honors in women’s college basketball.

“Seimone Augustus is one of the greatest players in the history of our game. She has been successful at every level of basketball, and what she did for this program and this university deserves to be recognized. I am proud we are able to honor Seimone with a statue where our fans will forever be able to reflect on her impact and greatness,” LSU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey said.

Augustus earned three first team All-America honors and won the 2006 NCAA Class Award, which is given to the nation’s premier senior student-athlete based on achievement in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

