Second victim in Downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker

Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Otis Young and Ruth Prats(St. Peter's Church)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner in a press conference today identified the second victim in the Downtown Covington homicide as longtime church worker Ruth Prats.

Former priest Otis Young, 71, was previously identified earlier this week as the first victim. On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the bodies of Young and Prats were found behind a Downtown Covington glass shop burned beyond recognition.

Funeral set Monday for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service

First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner

Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

At the press conference on Thursday (Dec. 1), police offered few details surrounding the incident but did say that Young was at the home of Prats on the night of the attack. They say that Tyson was riding his bike in the neighborhood and, for reasons unknown, forced entry into Prats’s home.

Police say that Young and Prats were kidnapped from the home and killed. They declined to identify a motive at this time.

Tyson had no known affiliation with St. Peter’s Church, according to police.

