Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police give tips for safe holiday shopping

Last-Minute Christmas Shoppers: Great Gift Card Deals for the Perfect Stocking Stuffers
(tcw-wvue)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tis the season of giving but is it also the season of taking?

Don Coppola with Baton Rouge Police Department says, “People need to be aware of their surroundings and stay vigilant.”

If Santa is sending his gifts through the mail this year, just be aware, it only takes a few seconds for the Grinch to steal Christmas off your porch.

“During the holiday season, you see an uptick in this, and we want people to know there are things they can do to protect themselves and not become a victim,” explains Coppola.

Officials with BRPD recommend saving your tracking number and constantly checking for delivery updates.

Plan to be home when the package is expected to arrive or have the package sent to a trustworthy neighbor.

A big tip from law enforcement is to sign for the delivery. Check with your employer and get the package sent to your place of work or pick up from the carrier’s office or location.

If handy this holiday season, install extra lights or cameras around your front door.

Coppola continues, “Anywhere your package is safe. You need to require that signature that way it is not just left, and someone can help themselves.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted...
‘All-clear’ given after ammonia leak at CF Industries in Donaldsonville
Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.
BRPD responds to deadly shooting
Firefighters responded to a fire at a business in St. Gabriel on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel
The CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville has an ammonia leak on Thursday, Dec. 1.
‘All-clear’ given after ammonia leak at CF Industries in Donaldsonville