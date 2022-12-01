Police give tips for safe holiday shopping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tis the season of giving but is it also the season of taking?

Don Coppola with Baton Rouge Police Department says, “People need to be aware of their surroundings and stay vigilant.”

If Santa is sending his gifts through the mail this year, just be aware, it only takes a few seconds for the Grinch to steal Christmas off your porch.

“During the holiday season, you see an uptick in this, and we want people to know there are things they can do to protect themselves and not become a victim,” explains Coppola.

Officials with BRPD recommend saving your tracking number and constantly checking for delivery updates.

Plan to be home when the package is expected to arrive or have the package sent to a trustworthy neighbor.

A big tip from law enforcement is to sign for the delivery. Check with your employer and get the package sent to your place of work or pick up from the carrier’s office or location.

If handy this holiday season, install extra lights or cameras around your front door.

Coppola continues, “Anywhere your package is safe. You need to require that signature that way it is not just left, and someone can help themselves.”

