Multiple departments respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel

The St. Gabriel Fire Department responded to a fire at a business on Thursday, Dec. 1.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several fire departments responded to a large business fire in St. Gabriel, La. Thursday, Dec. 1.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 74, Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett Stassi, confirmed.

Officials say the St. Gabriel Fire Department, St. George Fire Department (SGFD), Baton Rouge Fire Department, Prairieville Fire Department, and the Geismar Fire Department responded to the scene.

No one was injured in the fire, according to a spokeswoman with SGFD.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, she added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

