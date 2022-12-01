Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

McDonald’s wants to speed up drive-thru times with new conveyor belt model

McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.
McDonald's is using conveyor belts to speed up the pace at its drive-thru.(McDonald's)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is working on making its fast food even faster.

The hamburger giant is testing a new restaurant concept that offers features like a food conveyor belt and a pick-up area for deliveries.

This “drive-thru of the future” in Fort Worth, Texas, is smaller than most McDonald’s and is specifically designed for to-go orders.

There are labor-saving kiosks for placing take-out orders and parking spots dedicated to mobile app users’ curbside pickup.

Industry drive-thru times are reportedly 45 seconds slower on average for 2022 compared to pre-pandemic days.

McDonald’s hopes the design concept will help the restaurant speed up the pace and help drive more business.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

An ammonia leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville on Thursday, Dec. 1, prompted...
‘All-clear’ given after ammonia leak at CF Industries in Donaldsonville
Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.
BRPD responds to deadly shooting
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona county certifies election after judge’s order
HVAC units
New federal regulations imposed on HVAC’s beginning in 2023
Several sets of children's clothing have been recalled over a lead poisoning risk.
Disney-themed children’s clothing sets recalled due to lead poisoning hazard