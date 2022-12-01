LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5.

According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.

The trio allegedly left the store without paying and got into a black-colored SUV to leave.

One person involved was identified as Felicia Banks, 48, of Baton Rouge. Authorities announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Banks was found and arrested.

Detectives say they still need help finding two other women involved in the theft. The women could use the names ‘Chaka’ and ‘Shondra,’ authorities said.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call LSPO at 225-686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.