Chemical leak at CF Industries in Donaldsonville forces school evacuation, road closures

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A chemical leak at the CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville has caused several road closures and a school to evacuate, officials say.

The plant is located on LA 3089 near the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville.

Students at Ascension Catholic High School have been advised to shelter in place, the school confirmed on Thursday, Dec. 1.

In addition, Donaldsonville Primary School announced its students and staff are being sent to the Lowery Elementary/Middle School campus until the incident is cleared up.

Read the full statement below:

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said several roads have been shut down due to the incident.

  • Hwy 18 and Jones Rd.
  • Hwy 18 and Gautreau Rd
  • Thibaut and Hwy 3089
  • Hwy 70 and Hwy 3137
  • Lemonville Cut Off Road near Hwy 18
  • Hwy 70 at the Railroad

APSO added a perimeter has been set up and deputies are still investigating this as a precautionary measure.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

