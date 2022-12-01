La. Secretary of State to voice support of Constitutional Amendment No. 1

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, is expected to hold a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 1 in support of Constitutional Amendment No 1.

The amendment will appear on the ballot for voters in the Dec. 10 election.

According to the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, Amendment No. 1 states, “Do you support an amendment to provide that no person who is not a citizen of the United States shall be allowed to register and vote in this state?”

Secretary Ardoin will be joined by state Senator Beth Mizell and Christopher Arps, President of Americans for Citizen Voting.

“As Secretary of State, it is my job to ensure that our elections remain secure, accurate and transparent. That includes protecting and preserving the right to vote for American citizens. Currently, there is the potential to exploit language in our state constitution that could allow municipalities to extend the sacred right to vote to noncitizens. That doesn’t sit right with me, so I worked alongside Rep. Debbie Villio and Senator Beth Mizell during the most recent legislative session to craft language that makes it clear that only American citizens can vote in Louisiana’s elections,” Ardoin said.

The news conference will take place at 10 a.m. at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

