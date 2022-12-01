Kelly: Jayden Daniels, 2 other injured Tigers will play in SEC Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first question for LSU head coach Brian Kelly during the news conference to preview the SEC Championship game was about banged-up quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“He’s had a good week of practice,” said Kelly. “He’ll play for us on Saturday.”

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has completed just under 69% of his passes this season for more than 2,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has only thrown two interceptions. The true dual-threat quarterback has also rushed for more than 800 yards and 11 touchdowns.

LSU running back Josh Williams (27) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Kelly was also asked about the status of running back Josh Williams and cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse. He said he thinks Wednesday was the first time where he felt as though Williams is back to where he needs to be. He added Bernard-Converse cleared the concussion protocol and will also play.

LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24) (Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Williams has 92 carries for 481 yards and six touchdowns this season. Bernard-Converse has 36 tackles and one interception as a Tiger.

The Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) face No. 1 Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. The game can be seen on WAFB.

