Holiday Event Guide December 1st Through 4th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Holiday season has officially begun. Decorations are going up. Christmas lights are coming on. There are so many events taking place in and around Baton Rouge. Here’s our list of events you must attend this weekend.

Snow & Glow at Holiday Lights

Enjoy a 5-ton snow pit, glow performers, music, food trucks, and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus. This is a family friendly event. Bring waterproof shoes to play in the snow. Bring a camera for photos with Santa.

When: Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 5:30pm until 7:30pm

Where: Baton Rouge General, 8585 Picardy Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Cost: $5. Get tickets HERE

2022 Festival of Lights

This is Baton Rouge’s oldest holiday tradition. Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome will light North Boulevard with half a million sparkling lights. There is a 25-foot Christmas tree in North Boulevard Town Square. Mayor Broome will light the Christmas tree at 6:30 pm. The countdown begins at 6:20pm. There will also be a fireworks show over the Mississippi River. Free ice skating and six tons of real snow is available from for kids.

When: Friday, December 2, 2022 from 4:00pm until 8:00pm

Where: North Boulevard Town Square, 222 North Boulevard, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Cost: Free For more information visit HERE

Santa in the Senate

Bring your camera to take pictures with Santa! There will be holiday arts and crafts for kids. The whole family can watch a Christmas movie in the old House Chamber

When: Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6:30pm until 8:30pm

Where: Old State Capitol, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Cost: Free

Sensory Santa

Drive-thru selfies with Santa. Each car will also get a holiday activity package, snacks, and reindeer food. This is a BREC event.

When: Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Where: North Sherwood Forest Community Park, 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70814

Cost: Free

BSoBR’s 6th Annual Toys for Tots Raffle

The Bourbon Society of Baton Rouge is hosting their Toys for Tots toy drive and raffle. Bring toys to BRQ to be donated to the Marines Toys for Tots. Each toy should be valued at $10+. There will also be over 75 bottles of whiskey and bourbon SWAG. Enter to win the swag by purchasing raffle tickets.

When: Friday, December 2, 2022 from 6:00pm until 8:00pm

Where: the Backyard at BRQ, 10423 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70809

Cost: Tickets start at $10. Buy as many tickets as you wish. Click here to see raffle details and purchase raffle tickets HERE

City of Walker Christmas in the Park

Pictures with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, Cajun Navy boats display, Farmers Market, Live Holiday Music and Children’s activities.

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm

Where: Sidney Hutchinson Park, Walker, LA

Cost: Free

Christmas on Pointe

This is Point-Marie’s Annual Christmas on Pointe season kick-off celebration. There will be pictures with Santa, Classic Holiday Movies, Food Trucks, Face Painting, Christmas Market, Inflatables and more.

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10:00am until 4:00pm

Where: Pointe-Marie, 14200 River Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: $20, Children 12 and under are free. Get tickets HERE

Baton Rouge Symphony: Home for the Holidays 2022

This concert is presented by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. Experience holiday favorite melodies and music from holiday movies. Ring in the Christmas season with the biggest sing-a-long in Baton Rouge

When: Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm

Where: Raising Cane’s River Center Theater, 396 Saint Louis Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Cost: $19 - $65 Get tickets HERE

Jefferson United Methodist Church Christmas Play 2022 (WAFB)

Come To Bethlehem and See

Jefferson United Methodist Church presents a unique Christmas play about the birth of Jesus. This play is directed by Carolyn Rice and communicates the reason for the season.

When: Sunday, December 4, 2022 from 9:00am until 1:00pm

Where: Jefferson United Methodist Church, 10328 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

Cost: $10 for adults. Children under 12 are free. Tickets are available at the door. For more information on the church visit HERE

Ongoing events

ZOOLIGHTS

50 illuminated display sculptures of animals & traditional holiday displays line a mile-long trail through the Zoo.

When: Now – through December 30, 2022 (closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day) from 5:30 – 8:00pm

Where: Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70807

Cost: $3 for Kids 2-12, $4 for Seniors, $5 for Adults

Christmas in the Village

When: Now through December 18, 2022

Where: Denham Springs Antique Village

Cost: Free

