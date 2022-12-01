Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting

The college student was hospitalized in the ICU after a bullet tore through his body.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and Baton Rouge native, Mike Hollins, continues his journey on the road to recovery after he was shot on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus last month.

Hollins was a part of a group of students from UVA returning to campus Sunday, Nov. 13, when a gunman opened fire on several people on a bus in a campus parking lot. Three players on UVA’s football team were killed. Hollins and another victim were injured in the shooting but survived.

The college student was hospitalized in the ICU after a bullet tore through his body.

Mike’s mom, Brenda Hollins, shared an update on his condition on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Hey Family, I’m asking for continued prayer for Mike, he’s dealing with continued stomach pain. Praying that the LORD eases his pain soon. LORD please hear my cry #touchhomLORD #7strong #GODisgood,” she wrote.

Hollins is expected to graduate sometime this month.

RELATED STORIES
Medical examiner: Slain UVA students were shot in the head
Mike Hollins, survivor of UVA campus shooting shares hugs with fellow athletes
‘He tried to save their lives’: Mike Hollins’ mother says he is out of hospital following deadly UVA shooting
UVA admits failure to escalate disciplinary action against suspect prior to shooting
Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims
Mike Hollins walking again after being shot at UVA, athlete’s sister says

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
La. Secretary of State to voice support of Constiutuional Amendment 1
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury
It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S....
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 1
Cool again today, but much warmer into the weekend