Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR District Attorney urging leaders to overhaul state’s juvenile justice system

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is calling for an overhaul of the state’s juvenile justice system.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore is calling for an overhaul of the state’s juvenile justice system.

Moore shared his comments at a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 30, where Baton Rouge leaders talked about new ways and initiatives to fight crime in the city.

The district attorney said the way the state handles the sentencing of some young offenders is unfair to the victims and the public.

“When you have a juvenile that commits a gun crime, for example a murder, the longest he can stay in state’s custody and detained as a juvenile is 21,” Moore said.

“When you try to explain to victims of juvenile crime that this is the maximum time we can give them unless they’re tried as an adult, that’s just not acceptable to someone who lost someone to gun violence, or acceptable to the public,” Moore said.

He believes a change in the sentencing structure could prevent some repeat offenders from committing more crimes and help hold more people accountable.

“I understand the brain development theory, I got that. I know that we have a lot of people that are juveniles that have no parent and being raised by other kids. I have all that. However, at some point when that juvenile has a fully automatic weapon in his hand, that five-foot defendant is eight foot tall in the eyes he has the gun on,” Moore said.

This is something Moore hopes will get immediate attention.

”These are troubling and difficult issues that we have to deal with. There’s no easy answer. It’s always case by case, but it’s one we really need to take a look at,” Moore said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

Livingston Parish School teachers and employees could receive a raise, but voters will have...
Livingston Parish School teachers and employees could receive a raise, but voters will have final say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 30
Cold snap before warm-up and returning rain this weekend
Student well-being night in Ascension Parish helped parents get a better understanding of what...
Student well-being night addresses common concerns for parents
“Things are progressively changing, and it’s important for parents to be engaged. You can’t...
Student well-being night addresses common concerns for parents