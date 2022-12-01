CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar.
Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
