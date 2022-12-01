CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on burglary charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for an alleged car burglar.

Shannon Dumas Jr., 22, is wanted on three charges of simple burglary-vehicles and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

