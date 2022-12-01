Facebook
Crews respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel

Sheriff Brett Stassi said a business in St. Gabriel caught fire on Thursday, Dec. 1.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Fire Department responded to a fire at a business on Thursday, Dec. 1.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 74 in St. Gabriel, La., Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett Stassi confirmed.

Officials say the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Sheriff Brett Stassi said a business in St. Gabriel caught fire on Thursday, Dec. 1.
