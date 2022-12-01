Crews respond to large building fire in St. Gabriel

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The St. Gabriel Fire Department responded to a fire at a business on Thursday, Dec. 1.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 74 in St. Gabriel, La., Iberville Parish Sheriff, Brett Stassi confirmed.

Officials say the St. George Fire Department also responded to the scene.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

