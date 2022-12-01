Cool again today, but much warmer into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather stays quiet today as high pressure prevails. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine from start to finish, but slightly below normal temperatures, with highs only reaching the low to mid-60s.

Weekend Outlook

We’ll squeeze out one more chilly start in the low 40s on Friday before a significant warm-up kicks in for the weekend. Friday’s highs rebound into the low to mid-70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Weather looks good for the Festival of Lights downtown, with 4 p.m. temperatures in the low 70s gradually falling through the 60s. Rain will not be an issue for the holiday festivities.

It only gets warmer into the weekend, with highs ranging from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A weak cold front will deliver scattered showers, and perhaps a few storms, on Saturday. That front likely gets hung up in our region on Sunday, allowing for at least a slight chance of showers to persist.

Extended Outlook

Above normal temperatures will continue into at least the first part of next week, with small rain chances on Monday and Tuesday. Forecast confidence diminishes after that, with some potential for a bit of a cool down late in the week or into the following weekend.

