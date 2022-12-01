BRPD responds to deadly shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway.

Police said the coroner’s office was notified.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

