BRPD responds to deadly shooting
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway.
Police said the coroner’s office was notified.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
