Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Barber killed while giving young boy a haircut, police say

Police searching for a suspect after a barber was shot and killed as he was giving a haircut to a child on Wednesday in Washington state. (Source: KIRO/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KIRO) - Police are searching for a suspect after a barber was shot and killed as he was giving a haircut to a child on Wednesday night.

When Puyallup police arrived at JQ’s Barbershop, they said they found the shop’s owner dead in one of the barber stations, shot several times as he gave a haircut to a little boy.

“Premininarily, it looks like the owner was the target of this attack,” police Capt. Ryan Portmann said.

The suspect was long gone by the time police arrived.

Meanwhile, they said the 8-year-old who witnessed the killing was understandably shaken but otherwise unhurt.

“That’s going to be on this little boy’s mind for probably the rest of his life, something they he saw that will traumatize this young child,” Allen Simons said.

Simons said he usually passes by JQ’s Barbershop every day. In the process, he said he’s gotten to recognize and know the man who was shot and killed.

“Always friendly guy, always greets the people when they’re walking the streets,” Simons said.

Police said the victim was 43.

As they search for clues in this case, they said they’re hoping for any information from the public.

“We’d ask that they look for video shortly before the incident. This happened about 5:09 that we got the call,” Portmann said.

This was Puyallup’s first slaying in more than a year.

People like Simons said they’re not only saddened by what happened here but absolutely stunned.

“It’s amazing how these things happen,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen.”

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin
La. Secretary of State to voice support of Constiutuional Amendment 1
Democrats have employed an all-hands-on-deck push to bank as many votes as possible while...
Obama heads to Georgia as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage in Senate runoff
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Call and get your unclaimed property with the Louisiana Department of Treasury
It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S....
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight