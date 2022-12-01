Facebook
APSO warns of scammers using their number for fraud

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of multiple telephone scams circulating in its city and surrounding areas.

Officials said people are impersonating deputies using an APSO phone number and requesting cash and electronic transfer of cash payments for subpoenas, warrants, and tickets.

The agency stresses that they will never contact and request any form of cash payments over the phone for subpoenas, warrants, or tickets.

APSO says if you receive a phone call that sounds suspicious, hang up.

