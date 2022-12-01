2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Dunham QB Jackson House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have our first two-time winner for Sportsline Player of the Week for the 2022 season. Dunham quarterback Jackson House earned the honor in week seven thanks to a five-touchdown performance against Episcopal.

On Friday, November, 25, House matched that total and faced some adversity in the process.

Calvary Baptist jumped out to an early 14-0 lead over Dunham.

House’s lone touchdown pass of the night started the Tigers scoring. Once number 10 started tucking and running, the Cavaliers’ defense had zero answers.

Four of House’s five touchdowns came on the ground and add on 177 yards on 30 carries and he put Dunham on his back on their way to a win over the Cavaliers.

In all, House had 367 yards of total offense as Dunham put up 50 points to get the win. Thus clinching a spot in Friday’s Select Division III semifinal against U-High.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.