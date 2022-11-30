Turning much cooler as rain exits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Overnight showers and t-storms are shifting to our east, leaving us with much quieter weather to close out the month of November. The cold front that delivered the rains will also deliver breezy and much cooler conditions today, with highs only reaching the low 60s. Northerly winds of 10-20 miles per hour will probably have most of you keeping a jacket nearby throughout the day.

Wrapping Up A Rainy November

Baton Rouge Metro has recorded 10.11″ of rainfall for the month of November through 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. That’s just shy of cracking the top 5 wettest Novembers on record, but still quite the contrast from what we experienced in both September and October, with both of those months recording less than an inch of rainfall at the airport. Even with the wet pattern as of late, the airport has a rainfall deficit of over 7 inches for the year.

Rest of This Week

Cooler weather will stick around for a couple of days, with our coldest temperatures expected on Thursday morning as lows reach the mid to upper 30s for most. Thursday’s highs will again only reach the low 60s, even with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures start to rebound by Friday as highs climb into the mid 70s. The forecast looks good for the Festival of Lights and the lighting of the Christmas tree in downtown Baton Rouge. We’ll keep it dry, with temperatures falling from the low 70s at 4 p.m. into the low to mid 60s by 8 p.m.

Weekend Outlook

Spring-like weather returns by Saturday as highs soar to around 80 degrees. A few showers will also be possible as a weak cold front approaches from the north. There are some indications that the front may briefly slip to our south late Saturday or early Sunday, but it’s then expected to quickly retreat back to the north, resulting in at least a small rain chance lingering on Sunday.

