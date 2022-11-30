Facebook
SU partners with gamer provider for STEM scholarships

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has partnered with PENN Entertainment to offer STEM scholarships.

According to the university, PENN Entertainment is North America’s leading provider of integrated entertainment.

“As a company at the forefront of technology, we launched this program as a way to increase access to STEM opportunities for HBCU students and create real-world, hands-on learning experiences,” said Justin Carter, senior vice president of regional operations for PENN Entertainment and chairman of the company’s diversity committee. “The addition of these three esteemed universities deepens our widespread support for HBCUs and expands our efforts to champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in the communities where we operate. STEM careers make up a growing share of jobs in today’s economy, and we are committed to narrowing the representation gap in STEM fields and empowering students in this program for years to come.”

The company has committed to dedicating more than $4 million to the scholarships.

Southern University said it is just one of three HBCUs to recently partner with PENN Entertainment.

