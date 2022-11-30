Facebook
Sheriff lifts some restrictions to attract more deputies to handle Ascension Parish’s growth

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a challenge most law enforcement agencies are facing, hiring and retaining officers and staff.

In Ascension Parish, it is a challenge that Sheriff Bobby Webre is facing head on. “We have to meet those challenges,” Webre said.

Ascension Parish is one of the fastest growing parishes.

The sheriff’s office serves over 120,000 residents with over 350 employees but there could always be more in preparation for those who retire or just move on. “You have to keep going, hiring, and keep training,” Webre explains. Sheriff Webre says he has lifted some restrictions to help fill the gaps.

“We fudged a little on the tattoo policy. Now, we have some deputies with one or two tattoos on their arms,” Webre said.

A department changing with the times, he also talks about the tedious process of hiring new staff but says he won’t sacrifice quality for quantity.

“You have to hire them right. That is a challenge. There are qualifications and testing both mentally and physically. Once you pass that, you still have a year,” added Webre.

The sheriff’s office created three patrol districts in each area of the parish.

Currently this division has some openings, but a plan is already in the works to units rolling where needed.

“We have three getting ready to graduate from the academy. We have to keep moving because once you fill the gap someone decides to retire or find something else,” said Webre.

The competition is stiff to hire the best in blue.

“Not only are we competitive, but we also do a little better than neighboring agencies. We have to be able to offer good salaries and benefits,” Webre explains.

Sheriff Webre talks about the revolving door during recruitment and retainment but says it is also a balancing act.

“You want to see cars on the streets, but you have to make sure the jail is taken care. You have to make sure there are 911 operators to answer the phone. We need detectives to solve crimes,” Webre said.

