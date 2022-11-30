Facebook
Officials announce public safety partnership to reduce gun violence in EBR

New plan to reduce gun violence
New plan to reduce gun violence(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several agencies announced details about a public safety partnership on Wednesday, Nov. 30, to reduce gun violence in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The plan is a collaboration between United States Attorney Ronald Gathe, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, EBR District Attorney Hillar Moore, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and others.

Several leaders said they have been meeting for weeks ahead of the announcement. Four primary goals are outlined in the plan. They are listed below:

  • Conduct outreach to young people involved in violence to provide them with opportunities for a different path in life. More specifically, leaders hope to use a variety of communication mediums and messages in schools and out of schools.
  • Prioritize gun crimes and high-risk offenders when prosecuting criminal cases, both in district and federal court. The hope is to increase and improve regular collaboration with law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office.
  • Address blight and infrastructure that contributes to gun violence in neighborhoods. Leaders want to increase the number of blighted property abatements and beautification efforts in hot spot locations.
  • Identify and focus law enforcement resources on violent individuals and locations. Utilize data, technology, intelligence sharing, and proactive policing.

The groups involved in the partnership said they are moving forward by taking part in planning sessions. Law enforcement and community leaders said they also recognize that more work is needed and are asking for the public’s help.

Officials said that homicides in 2018 decreased by 21% percent across East Baton Rouge Parish and continued to decrease in 2019. However, homicides spiked by 46% in 2020 and 21% in 2021.

For a more detailed explanation of the plan, click here.

