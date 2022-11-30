No. 11 LSU outlasts SELU to extend winning streak to 8 games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (8-0) extended their winning streak to eight games after defeating Southeastern (4-3), 63-55, on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Tigers’ eight-game winning streak is their longest to open a season since the 2009-2010 season when the Tigers started off 9-0.

Angel Reese led the Tigers with 25 points on 50% shooting from the field. She also grabbed 11 rebounds for her eighth-straight double-double to start the season.

All five starters for the Tigers scored. Jasmine Carson was second in scoring for LSU, as she added 16 points while shooting 4-of-11 from behind the arc.

Alexius Horne led Southeastern with a career-high 28 points in the loss while shooting 50% from the field.

Southeastern led LSU, 18-15, at the end of the first quarter, but in the second quarter, the Lady Lions only scored eight points compared to the Tigers’ 22. LSU led by 11 at the half.

In the third quarter, the Lady Lions outscored the Tigers 17-14, cutting the lead to eight points heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers led as many as 21 points in the game, but the Lady Lions got within six points late in the fourth quarter.

LSU will head to New Orleans to take on the Privateers on Sunday, Dec. 11 with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.