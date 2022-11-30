Media group announces podcast partnership with Will Wade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU head basketball coach Will Wade will break down film and talk about coaching strategy on a new podcast by Effemm Digital Media.

Wade will be joined by Jordy Culotta for the “Will Wade Podcast” on Mondays at 1 p.m.

Wade is expected to approach topics from his perspective as an experienced coach at the Division I level of college basketball. He was a coach from 2005 until 2022. His overall head coaching record is 196-96 (.671).

The show starts Monday, Dec. 5, and will be available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple, and other podcast platforms through Effemm Digital Media’s network.

