LSU still has lots to play for heading into SEC Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s playoff hopes are all but gone, as the Tigers plummeted to No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

However, there is still a lot to play for on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they face Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

LSU cornerback Mekhi Garner talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

LSU defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

LSU tight end Mason Taylor talks about facing Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

So, after a very badly timed clunker in the regular season finale to a team that finished with a losing record, does LSU believe it can get off the mat and defeat the No. 1 team in the country in its backyard?

Behind veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett, the defending national champions average 38 points per game. The Bulldogs pound it for 203 yards per game rushing and they air it out for 285 yards per game passing.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game can be watched on WAFB.

