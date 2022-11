BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is calling it a “slam dunk for your Friday plans,” as tickets for the men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington can be scooped up for as little as $2.

CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Tigers are 6-1 so far this season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.