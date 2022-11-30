Facebook
LSU plummets in the latest CFP rankings

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) have dropped in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, November 29. The Tigers dropped from No. 5 to No. 14 after coming off a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, November 26 closing out the regular season.

LSU will take on No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday, December 3. It will be the first time since 2001 that a three-loss team will play in the conference championship game the last coming in 2001 when the Tigers took on Tennessee, a game in which LSU pulled off the upset winning 31-20.

The Tigers struggled to stop the Aggies running game as they allowed 274 yards rushing and 429 yards of total offense.

Georgia enters Saturday’s game with one of the nation’s best rushing attacks, coming in at No. 23 in rushing yards per game at 203. Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh leads the team in rushing with 654 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC round out the top four.

