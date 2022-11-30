Judge proposes ‘Gun Violence Court’ to fast-track homicide cases through legal system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chief Judge Don Johnson of the 19th Judicial District Court is proposing to create a Gun Violence Court pilot program in Baton Rouge.

We’ve heard talk from leaders a lot this year about the need for all hands on deck when it comes to stopping crime.

“So, it’s going to take a collective approach, the district attorney, the judges, everybody who’s involved in the criminal justice system to address this issue,” said Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul (March 2022).

Judges giving low bonds to repeat offenders has been a hot topic. Many say it puts criminals back on the street to commit another crime, before their day in court on previous charges.

“We’ve got to sit back as judges now and be in front of the corrections, not allow ourselves to be in the middle,” said Johnson.

But there could there be a way to speed up the legal process when it comes to getting justice for homicide victims, and putting those responsible behind bars quicker.

“The design model that I’m proposing is a Gun Violence Court. Fast track these cases, so that if you’re arrested, that’s certain, and you’re charged, and you’re prosecuted and, if convicted, let’s get this system moving in about nine months and completed,” explained Johnson.

He released new details on what this program could entail. They include proposing state legislation to help and possibly fund this pilot program. It also proposes enhanced penalties for gun violence crimes across the state with legislation, and changes to bail standards when it comes to gun crimes in Baton Rouge.

“Let’s not have persons waiting to be adjudicated for years and years for accountability. That is what I’m promoting with the gun violence,” added Johnson.

The move already has the support of East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.

“I fully support Judge Don Johnson’s proposal to create a gun violence court pilot program in East Baton Rouge Parish. My administration has been actively assisting Judge Johnson with this proposal and will work with the state legislature and Metropolitan Council to help make it a reality,” Broome wrote in a released statement.

There is already a Domestic Violence Intervention Court to help deter repeat offenders.

Lawmakers may need to pass some sort of legislation next session to give more funds to the district attorney’s office and the public defender’s office to help make this gun violence court a reality.

