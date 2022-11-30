House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.

The fire reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at 11227 Glenhaven Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, tenants were in the process of moving into the home and had just gotten the power turned on that day. They were not yet living in the home, officials confirmed.

Responding firefighters reported finding heavy smoke coming from the back of the home and fire in the kitchen. The firefighters contained the kitchen fire, but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage, they added.

The investigation remains ongoing.

