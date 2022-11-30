Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.

The fire reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at 11227 Glenhaven Drive.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, tenants were in the process of moving into the home and had just gotten the power turned on that day. They were not yet living in the home, officials confirmed.

Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.
Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Tuesday morning, Nov. 30.(WAFB)

Responding firefighters reported finding heavy smoke coming from the back of the home and fire in the kitchen. The firefighters contained the kitchen fire, but the rest of the home sustained smoke and water damage, they added.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 30
Cold snap before warm-up and returning rain this weekend
Broad St. shooting - 6 a.m. update
8 shot at lounge on Broad Street, 3 in critical condition
New plan to reduce gun violence
Officials announce public safety partnership to reduce gun violence in EBR
James D. Earl
Gonzales police searching for suspect allegedly involved in carjacking