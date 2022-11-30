Help children in need this Christmas by adopting an elf

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to adopt an elf and advocate for children in need.

This year inflation will be humbug for millions of families across the United States. A study from Credit Karma said one in three will be unable to afford the same things they did in 2021.

In order to help, you can go to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System website.

Officials released the below steps that you can take to do your part:

Find an elf to adopt and write down or photograph their Wishlist

Add the elf to your cart

Proceed to checkout, add your information, and place your order

Purchase the gift(s) from the elf’s wishlist on your own from a store

Wrap the gift(s) and drop them off at the EBRPSS central office front desk

Fill out the sticker form with your elf’s information and stick it on the wrapped gift(s)

Place under the tree

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

