Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Help children in need this Christmas by adopting an elf

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to adopt an elf and advocate for children in need.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is asking you to adopt an elf and advocate for children in need.

This year inflation will be humbug for millions of families across the United States. A study from Credit Karma said one in three will be unable to afford the same things they did in 2021.

In order to help, you can go to the East Baton Rouge Parish School System website.

Officials released the below steps that you can take to do your part:

  • Find an elf to adopt and write down or photograph their Wishlist
  • Add the elf to your cart
  • Proceed to checkout, add your information, and place your order
  • Purchase the gift(s) from the elf’s wishlist on your own from a store
  • Wrap the gift(s) and drop them off at the EBRPSS central office front desk
  • Fill out the sticker form with your elf’s information and stick it on the wrapped gift(s)
  • Place under the tree

Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Powerball
Here’s where winning lottery tickets have been sold in Louisiana
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say

Latest News

Student well-being night planned in Ascension Parish
Every day in the United States, 130 people die from an opioid overdose.
YOUR HEALTH: Avoiding opioids
Organizers said the event will address mental health topics such as coping strategies,...
Student well-being night planned in Ascension Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 30
Turning much cooler as rain exits