Gonzales police searching for suspect allegedly involved in carjacking

James D. Earl
James D. Earl(Gonzales Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking.

According to authorities, James D. Earl, 18, is wanted on a charge of principal to carjacking.

Police said the carjacking took place at the Bayou Terrace Shopping Center in Gonzales on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Anyone who has details that may be able to help investigators is being urged to contact police by calling (225) 647-9536 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

