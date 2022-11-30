Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the...
The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.(City of Newport Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help...
Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.(City of Newport Fire Department)

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Adam shot Ronnie after having an argument.
BRPD: Father shot, killed by son for blowing his nose
The investigation remains ongoing, police added.
24-year-old shot and killed at hotel identified, police say

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Keeping kids safe online
Jalen Kitna, 19, is seen in an Alachua County Jail booking photo.
Florida Gators quarterback charged with possession of child porn
Border authorities seized more than 400 fake Super Bowl championship rings that were headed to...
Officers seize more than 400 counterfeit Super Bowl rings in shipment from China
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
AG: Penalize doctor who spoke of Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion