Depth has been paying off for Pelicans ahead of Wed. matchup with Raptors at home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are back in the Smoothie King Center tonight looking to improve their standings in the Western Conference.

The team is coming off a win at home against Oklahoma City and will face the Toronto Raptors Wednesday (Nov. 30) night.

Zion Williamson just celebrated his first 100 games on the court, putting up Michael Jordan stats in that span... and he’ll have to put on a show again tonight as he will once again be without co-star Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum is listed as questionable.

Zion Williamson played his 100th career game tonight, scoring 23 points.



His 2,524 total points are the most by a player through 100 career games since Michael Jordan scored 2,721 points through his first 100 games. pic.twitter.com/5xOAVPLDDA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 29, 2022

The Pelicans take on the Raptors tonight who are having a great start to their season at 11-9 and currently the 6th seed in the East.

The Pels are top 3 in the West right now.

They took care of business against the Thunder Monday night, who have been punching above their weight this season thanks to the ascension of Shai Gildrous-Alexander who is putting up all-star-level numbers.

Still, Zion and Herb Jones both came up clutch in the final seconds to seal that game 105-101. Zion scored with the and-1 and Herb Jones took a charge to get the ball back, got fouled, then hits both his free throws to ice the game… really amazing stuff to watch.

Zion ended the game Monday with 23 points and a career-high 8 assists, so really finding ways to get his teammates involved.

After the game, Zion reflected on his first 100 games on the court for the Pels.

While injuries have slowed him down in his first 3 years in the league, it’s clear that when healthy, he’s one of the best ballers alive.

“It’s been a long journey,” Zion said postgame Monday. “Would I have liked the journey to happen like that? Absolutely not. I wish I could’ve played every game. But at the end of the day, I’m still grateful I went through that because it helped me realize a lot mentally, spiritually, and just growing as a man.”

The Pels are gelling right now. Even with the injuries, guys are stepping up like Trey Murphy who had another 20-point game Monday night.

The Pelicans are currently ranked top ten in both offense and defense.

Tip-off against the raptors is at 7 Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

