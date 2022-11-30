Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9.

The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said.

You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed by a great time on the dance floor.

According to officials, the event will be from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m., at 9039 South St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales.

If you would like to sponsor or volunteer, you can contact Ascension Parish Assistant Director of Recreation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.