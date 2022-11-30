Facebook
Big rig crashes through guardrail on I-110; exit ramp blocked

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:51 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-wheeler crashed through a guardrail on I-110 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, Nov. 30.

It happened on I-110 North near the Government Street exit before 2:30 a.m.

An 18-wheeler went off I-110 North near Government Street on Nov. 30, 2022.
An 18-wheeler went off I-110 North near Government Street on Nov. 30, 2022.(WAFB)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reported the exit ramp from I-10 East to I-110 North is blocked due to the crash.

It is not yet known if there were any injuries.

