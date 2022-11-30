11 people transported to hospital following shooting on Broad St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Lake Charles on Broad St. that resulted in 11 people being transported to local hospitals.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the VVS1 Hooka Lounge this morning, Nov. 30, 2022.

Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel says officers are still on the scene and that multiple people were injured in the shooting.

Acadian Ambulance says it received the call at 1:36 a.m. and transported two injured individuals to local medical facilities and that nine more were transported via private vehicles. There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

Authorities have not confirmed if any arrests have been made but Deputy Chief Fondel says that there is no current threat to the community at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.